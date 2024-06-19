Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding 15-year-old girl missing since Monday

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since around 9 p.m. Monday, June 17, when she took an Uber to go see someone in Rochester. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Genesis Escalera is described as 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds, Hispanic with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black crop top, and black and white Nike shoes.

She is not considered to be suicidal or homicidal, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 394-4560.