The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Melinna Torres was last seen leaving her residence in the Town of Chili at about 12:05 p.m. Friday. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. she was last seen wearing a pink Hello Kitty sweater and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.