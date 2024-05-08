Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Pittsford woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 57-year-old woman from Pittsford, who was last seen last Thursday, May 2.

Kendra Roach is approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink or blue T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She left her home in Pittsford for a walk at around 8:30 p.m., and possibly left in the direction of the Monroe Avenue area and the Auburn walking trial, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911.