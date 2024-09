HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who died Thursday after crashing in Henrietta.

Michael J. Lawrence, 70, of West Henrietta died after the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the Delphi Building on West Henrietta Road.

When deputies got on scene, they began CPR, but Lawrence died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.