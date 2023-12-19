Sheriff’s Office identifies woman who died after shooting in Henrietta restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The woman who died Sunday after being shot at the Trio Restaurant in Henrietta has been identified.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office today identified the victim as Alyssa L. Taylor, 28.

The investigation is ongoing, with investigators continuing to comb through security footage and interviewing witnesses. Investigators have said it’s too early to determine whether the victim was shot inside the restaurant.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Trio at Winton Place around 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire. They found a 28-year-old woman shot in the torso inside the restaurant, and she was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.