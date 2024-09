The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Anders Winters and are asking for help.

Winters, 18, is male and white, 6-foot-1 and approximately 190 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen in the area of the Lake Ontario State Parkway in the town of Hilton at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anders is believed to be driving a red 2012 Chevy Cruze with the New York license plate LDV8918.