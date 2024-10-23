Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing from Churchville

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 64-year-old man from Churchville.

Bruce Wright was last seen leaving his residence on Shelter Cove at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He last was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a graphic design and has a limp while walking.

There is no evidence that he is in any danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.