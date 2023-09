ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mark A. Fludd, 59. He’s 6′ and 200lbs. He’s bald and has a mustache, missing teeth, brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing. He’s in a wheelchair since his left leg was amputated from the knee down.

Fludd was last seen leaving his home in Perinton. He’s known to frequent the areas of Fairport, East Rochester and the City of Rochester.