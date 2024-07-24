Sheriff’s office piecing together Victor man’s actions the day he disappeared

VICTOR, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has new information on the last-known whereabouts of a missing Victor man.

Reginald Vardon, 83, was last seen July 15. In the photo, he’s wearing an orange shirt, black pants, a white baseball cap, and is carrying a teal backpack.

He was last seen in Victor on State Route 96 at 12:21 p.m.

Prior to this new photo, Vardon, who also goes by Reggie, was last seen leaving his apartment on East Victor Road wearing a thick, heavy black jacket.

He is 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (585) 394-4560.