Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man; Vehicle found at Black Creek Park

CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing person, with extenuating circumstances. Keith Merrell, 59, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Chili Community Center following a meeting, and his vehicle was located at Black Creek Park in the town of Chili.

The Sheriff’s Office described Keith Merrell as a white man, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds, with gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with hood and black hat.

He has medical concerns that require immediate attention, according to the Sheriff’s Office.