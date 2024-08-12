Sheriff’s office searching for toddler missing in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. – A 21-month-old who was supposed to be removed by CPS from a home has disappeared.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a Powers Lane home to help CPS with a court-ordered child removal. Ja’Sire Townsend was not there.

Deputies say he was last seen at the home on Aug. 8 and is potentially with other family members. They’re asking the public for help.

He is 18 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911.