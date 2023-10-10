Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing Fairport man

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Fairport man.

Fred Bekasinski, 85, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Quicklee’s on Penfield Road near Panorama Trail.

He drives a gray 2018 Mazda3. He’s 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds and was wearing a gray long-sleeved plaid shirt and khaki pants. Police said he may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information that could help find him, call 911 or (585) 737-0556.