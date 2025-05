MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Brian Baker, who was last seen voluntarily leaving his residence in Sweden at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and a goatee. the Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence to suggest that he is in any danger at this time.

If you have information, call 911.