Sheriff’s Office seeks help looking for missing man

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen in the area of 222 Tobey Road in Pittsford.

Travis Hightower is described as a Black male, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lime green winter hat, black jacket, gray stone-washed jeans, and black boots, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is reported to have a severely diminished mental capacity and has suffered from seizures in the past, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office.