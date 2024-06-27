Letchworth State Park closed for Irondequoit murder manhunt

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y — Letchworth State Park is currently closed as deputies search for a person of interest in a murder in Irondequoit Thursday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and helping with the manhunt.

Police closed the park to keep people safe. Those in Livingston County got this text alert about the investigation:

News10NBC was at the scene Thursday morning. Police say someone went into a man’s house on Pinegrove Avenue, shot him, and ran off. The man was dead when officers got to the scene around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will update this story as we learn more information.