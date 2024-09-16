Sheriff’s week will kick off with wreath-laying ceremony in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials across New York State will mark the start of sheriff’s week on Monday.

In Monroe County, Sheriff Todd Baxter will kick things off with a wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen deputies. It’s taking place at the Monroe County Civic Center at 11:30 a.m.

This week highlights the service and contributions of all deputies. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employs about 1,100 people across five bureaus including deputies, investigators, and civilians.