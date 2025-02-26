Shift2 celebrates opening of new expanded facility

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local business with a mission celebrated a milestone Tuesday with the opening of a new facility.

Shift2, which repairs and donates used computers to non-profits, charitable causes and schools, has moved into a larger office and warehouse on Lyell Avenue.

“We’re able to provide something that many of us take for granted – technology being at our fingertips – but that’s not the reality for everybody in the city of Rochester and beyond,” said Megan Alchowiak, the executive director of Shift2. “To know that I can find a use for a piece of technology that’s already been used and can help support the strong future of someone in our community, that’s what I enjoy most about what we do at Shift2.”

So far, Shift2 has collaborated with 88 non-profits to distribute over 3,000 refurbished computers to low-income families and individuals.

Shift2 was founded in 2018 through a student philanthropy project at RIT and was formerly known as The Shore Foundation.

Their new office and warehouse is 9,500 square feet, which is more than their last two locations combined.

To learn more, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.