Shirt from Buffalo company will benefit woman awaiting a double lung transplant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-themed shirt company 26 Shirts is releasing a t-shirt to support a woman with Cystic Fibrosis who awaits a double lung transplant.

The shirt reads “Mafia is the family you choose” and its available for a limited time. The company will donate $8 for every t-shirt purchase to Brianna Hansen-DeWitt. A GoFundMe for Brianna’s medical expenses says that a lung transplant is her only hope of survival and she’s on the transplant list at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

You can buy the shirt or a mug here and donate to the GoFundMe here.