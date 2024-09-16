Shock, dismay after second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mel and Joe Callan remember when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and they can’t believe a national political figure has twice become the target of violence.

“I was aghast that this was a second attempt on a former president,” Mel Callan said.

Davis Khuka had not heard the news until News10NBC told him. He said he couldn’t believe there was another attempt on the former president’s life – and in less than two months.

“I’ve never heard of this in my lifetime,” he said.

It’s certainly rare for not one but two attempts to be made on a presidential candidate’s life. As for sitting presidents, the 38th commander in chief, Gerald Ford, survived two assassination attempts.

For the Callans, the assassination attempt isn’t isolated.

“To have this happen in this day and age where there’s a lot of ability to obtain guns and some of them are homemade – so I don’t know the specifics about this particular attempt, but I’m really concerned about the amount of violence that’s in our country now,” Mel Callan said.

“I think we have to look at our gun laws, for one thing,” Callan added.

Marc Ouzer also believes more people are resorting to violence, but he doesn’t believe stricter gun laws are the answer.

“I believe that mental health certainly is an issue that we could do more to help people [who] are suffering with those kinds of issues,” he said.

Callan says he thinks the protections on current and former presidents are good, but worries if this will have an effect on future politics.

“This is just another reason for good people, maybe, to stay out. And that’ll be really unfortunate.”