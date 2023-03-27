Shooting at Nashville Christian school leaves at least 3 children and 3 adults dead, officials say

NBC NEWS – Three children and three adults were gunned down at a private Christian school in Tennessee on Monday before the shooter was killed by police, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard in Nashville where officers “engaged” the attacker, who was described by police during an afternoon news conference as a female.

The shooter was killed on the school’s second floor, a spokesperson said. She had two “assault-type riles and a handgun,” according to the official.

Students of the school, which serves preschool students through sixth graders, were being bused to Woodmont Baptist Church, two miles away, to be reunited with their parents.

Nashville firefighters first reported their personnel were responding to an “active aggressor” at 10:39 a.m. CT.

“We can now confirm 3 children and 2 adults from the school shooting were transported to our Adult Emergency Department (2 adults) and (3 children) to the Pediatric Emergency Department at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. “All 5 patients have been pronounced dead.”

The names and ages of the victims and the gunman have not been released. The victims were described by police as students and staff members of the school.

Shortly after police announced the shooter was dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also said “there is no current threat to public safety.”

The Covenant School employs 33 teachers with an 8-to-1 student-to-instructor ratio, according to its website.

The school was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, and shares the same address as the church.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting.

In a statement, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.”

The gunfire in Nashville on Monday follows multiple shootings on campuses across the country.

Just days ago, a 17-year-old suspect wounded two administrators at a Denver high school before he was found dead.

In February, three students were gunned down at Michigan State University. And in January, two students were fatally shot at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa.