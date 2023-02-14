Shooting leads to police chase, crash near Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester man is in custody after a shooting led to a chase.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Dewey and Glenwood avenues. Rochester police out on another call heard gunshots and identified a vehicle involved. When U.S. marshals and troopers tried to pull that car over, it took off and crashed into a church on Jones Park and Lake Avenue.

Officers tell us the driver, a 37-year-old man, tried to run but was taken into custody. They also say they found at least two guns in the car. The suspect was taken to Strong Hospital for a minor injury from the crash.