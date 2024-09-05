Shooting of two teens in city leads to search with K-9 unit and helicopter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person who shot two teenagers on Wednesday night around Atkinson and Van Auker streets and then ran away.

Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots around 10 p.m. and saw the suspect who they thought was involved. RPD chased after the suspect. They tried to use a K-9 unit and a New York State Police helicopter to track the person down but the person got away.

The two 19-year-olds, one from the city and the other from Henrietta, were taken to Strong Hospital and are expected to survive.