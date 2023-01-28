BREAKING: Shooting on Culver Road kills 29-year-old Rochester man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on Culver Road killed a 29-year-old man Friday night.

The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Road around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.

Officers later identified a gunshot victim at Rochester General Hospital as the victim of the shooting. Earl Thomas, 29, died from his injuries despite life-saving attempts from emergency room doctors.

Police say 23-year-old Robert Broomfield was quickly identified as the suspect and taken into custody. It is alleged that Broomfield shot Thomas because of an argument, with an illegally possessed handgun.

Broomfield was taken into custody and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police say he will be arraigned in court Sunday morning.