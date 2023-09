ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 9:46 pm on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers found a man in his 40’s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body on Iceland Park. Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to control bleeding and the victim was taken to Strong Hospital. Police said he is currently being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.¬†

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.