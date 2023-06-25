ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Jefferson Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say at 8:30 a.m. officers responded to Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 34-year-old man of Rochester was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken into surgery with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they know the male was shot at least once in the upper body.

There are no suspects in custody.