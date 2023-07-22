Shooting suspect flees scene on Seventh Street, dies in crash after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to Seventh Street in the area between Wabash and Bay streets for reports of shots fired around 12:56 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found evidence of shots fired as a white BMW was leaving the scene towards Bay Street. Witnesses told officers that the suspected shooter was in the BMW.

Police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Bay Street, the vehicle did not stop, and a chase began.

The chase went south and ended when officers lost sight of the vehicle near Scio and East Main streets.

At 1:07 a.m., reports were made of a crash on Portland Avenue near Chapin Street. Police responded and located the same white BMW from Seventh Street.

The BMW had hit a pole and flipped. The sole occupant of the car, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police located a .41 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun at the scene of the crash, the same gun as some of the evidence found on Seventh Street.

New York State Police responded to the scene of the crash and is investigating. The New York State Attorney General was notified and also responded to the scene.