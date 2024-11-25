Shoppers buy handcrafted gifts in Greece while supporting nonprofits

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — A festive shopping market took place on Sunday at the Greece Baptist Church.

The Holiday Alternative Gift Market featured handcrafted items from several local nonprofits. Dozens of people came out to shop while also giving back to local charities.

“All of the transactions that happen today support the outreach and the work that these nonprofits do, but they also provide a meaningful gift for all of the shoppers here,” said Betty Hamm, head of the mission board at Greece Baptist Church. “So when they make a donation, the gift, they give a gift card that they can give to the recipient that says a donation was made in their name to a specific organization or ministry.”

Shoppers were even treated to homemade cookies while they were shopping. Some of the nonprofits there included Family Promise, Cameron, Habitat, Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha, the Veterans Outreach Center, Coffee Connection, the Building Minds in South Sudan, Messiah Lutheran Food Pantry, and Sinchi Warmi.