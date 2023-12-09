Shoppers turnout for 6th NOTA Makers Market weekend

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Crowds gathered to celebrate the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association Weekend Festival where everything from unique crafts to handmade goods were on display and up for sale.

The diverse group of businesses at this month’s event featured local jewelry makers and even some homemade holiday decorations. Whether it came to finding that perfect ornament for your tree, or that special gift for a loved one, there was plenty to choose from.

Viciously Crafty Founder Mike Pretty said that he has been doing his own local shows over the years but this year’s 6th NOTA event is one that he has been looking forward to.

“We aim to bring together small like handmade businesses, so that’s why we call them all makers markets, because there are all makers that join us, with other small businesses in the area. Just to activate those spaces and get people out and supporting local small businesses,” Pretty said.

The Neighborhood of the Arts is a historic area of Rochester known for drawing thousands of people throughout the year to it’s local businesses and shops.