Street in Greece transforms into a sea of American flags each Memorial Day weekend

GREECE, N.Y. — Every year, the neighbors of Shoreway Drive in Greece plant American flags along the entire road as a tribute to our nation’s veterans.

One neighbor, Bill Sunter, who is a Vietnam veteran, says the sentiment means a lot to him.



“It makes me feel good to honor those who didn’t make it back,” Sunter said. “Lost a lot of friends, and it’s nice to see that people care.”



This special tradition has happened every Memorial Day weekend for the past five years.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.