Shots fired around Central Park on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after shots were fired on Central Park and Hebard Street just north of the Inner Loop overnight.

RPD arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. and determined that no one was hit. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers picking up bullet casings. There are no suspects in custody.