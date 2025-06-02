Shots fired around Garson Avenue; Man faces weapon charges

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing weapons charges after an investigation into shots fired on Garson Avenue off Culver Road on Monday.

Rochester Police arrived just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers approached a man who they say ran away and was eventually caught on Grand Avenue. RPD also found a loaded pistol near the site of the gunfire.

The man, 28, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. No one was injured.