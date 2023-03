ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A house on Flower City Park was struck with gunfire at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Rochester Police Department says they found evidence of multiple shots fired and damage to the front of the house.

At the time of the gunfire, four people were inside the house: a 41-year-old, a 21-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 1-year-old. Police say no one was injured.

RPD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call 911.