Shots fired during argument in Beechwood neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say shots were fired during an argument between neighbors in the Beechwood neighborhood.

RPD’s SWAT Team responded to Beechwood Street off Hayward Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after getting calls. Officers determined that no one was hit.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers still at the scene around 1:30 a.m., working to get people out of at least two homes as part of the investigation. RPD says the streets in the area have now reopened but no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.