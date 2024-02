ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shots were fired into a house in Rochester on Thursday night. It happened on Robin Street, off Emerson Street, around 7:30 p.m.

Rochester Police investigators say 10 people were inside the house at the time, ranging from 27 to 57 years old. No one was hurt, but a person inside was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

No suspects were in custody for the shooting Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.