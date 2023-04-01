Shots fired into two Rochester homes Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A house was struck with gunfire in Rochester early Saturday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says at 4:54 a.m. several residents on Devonshire Court called 911 to report gunshots. Officers found evidence of shots fired in the area when they arrived.

RPD also says a house on Salina Street was hit with gunfire. No one inside was injured.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.