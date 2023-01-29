Shots fired on Lexington Avenue, one man in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department says gunshots were fired at the 300 block of Lexington Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say when they arrived they saw a man running away, and began to chase him on foot. They caught up with the man and found a firearm near him. The 53-year-old male was taken into custody.

Officers then went to a residence that they believe was involved. Eight people were taken from the residence after police found evidence of shots being fired there.

No one was injured by the gunfire. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information should call 911.