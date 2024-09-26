Shots ring out inside Monroe Avenue bar, hitting a security guard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire rang out inside JD Oxford’s Bar and Pub on Monroe Avenue on Thursday morning, hitting a security guard.

Rochester Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found the 37-year-old security guard shot at least once. It happened after a fight broke out inside the bar.

Police say the security guard was trying to break up the fight when he was shot. He is expected to survive. Officers aren’t sure if the shooter was aiming for him or someone else.

No suspects are in custody and no one else was hit. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Monroe Avenue is back open to traffic.

News10NBC has covered other recent cases of crime on Monroe Avenue, including a man being shot outside the same bar in July just after midnight. There have been no arrests in that case and police have not made a connection between the two shootings.