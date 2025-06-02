Should the Rochester area be worried about smoke from Canadian wildfires?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 90 fires across Canada are burning out of control, leading to air quality alerts in the Midwest and Great Plains region. Should the Rochester area also be worried about air quality?

In the summer of 2023, smoke from Canadian wildfires led to air quality health advisories across the Rochester area, leading to outdoor activities being canceled. This time around, there is no air quality advisory, but the First Alert Weather team is keeping an eye on the smoke.

On Tuesday, the smoke is expected to shift east toward New York State. The sky may look a bit hazy. First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia explains what we’re tracking.

Active fires in Manitoba have forced around 17,000 people to evacuate. Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota are some of the states impacted by the smoke.