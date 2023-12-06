Showing support for Rochester Police through ‘Coffee With a Cop’
Community members have coffee with a cop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members and local leaders showed their support for Rochester Police through a cup of coffee Wednesday morning.
The event, “Coffee With a Cop,” was sponsored by the South Clinton Merchant Association. The president of the association says crime in her neighborhood is at the top of mind.
The hope is that residents can have open conversations with police moving forward.