Shows coming to CMAC during 2025 concert series

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – It is almost summertime in the Finger Lakes region, which means summer concert season is making its way back.

CMAC in Canandaigua, which was recently nominated for “Outdoor Venue of the Year,” by the Academy of Country Music Awards, has announced 20 different shows coming to the venue during the 2025 season.

The venue, which opened back in 1983, has seen many big artists throughout the years, such as Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan, Kenny Chesney and many more. Last summer, artists like Jason Mraz, Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and more took to the CMAC stage.

Here is the full list of shows coming to CMAC this summer:

Thurs., May 22 – Fri., May 23 : Kane Brown at 7 p.m.

: Kane Brown at 7 p.m. Thurs., June 5 : Benson Boone at 8 p.m.

: Benson Boone at 8 p.m. Thurs., June 12 : Megan Moroney at 8 p.m.

: Megan Moroney at 8 p.m. Sat., June 21 : Goose at 7:30 p.m.

: Goose at 7:30 p.m. Sun., June 29 : James Taylor and his All-Star Band at 7:30 p.m.

: James Taylor and his All-Star Band at 7:30 p.m. Wed., July 2 : Red, White, & Boom! Feat. RPO at 8 p.m.

: Red, White, & Boom! Feat. RPO at 8 p.m. Sun., July 6 : The Beach Boys at 5 p.m.

: The Beach Boys at 5 p.m. Sat., July 12: Brad Paisley at 7:30 p.m.

Brad Paisley at 7:30 p.m. Sun., July 13 : Hozier at 8 p.m.

: Hozier at 8 p.m. Sat., July 19: Old Dominion at 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 2: The Killers at 8 p.m.

The Killers at 8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 8: Train at 7 p.m.

Train at 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 9: Bailey Zimmerman at 7:30 p.m.

Bailey Zimmerman at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 23: Bonnie Raitt at 7:30 p.m.

Bonnie Raitt at 7:30 p.m. Wed., Aug. 27: Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls at 7 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls at 7 p.m. Fri., Aug. 29: Heart at 8 p.m.

Heart at 8 p.m. Sat., Aug. 30: The Black Keys at 7 p.m.

The Black Keys at 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 6: John Mulaney at 7 p.m.

For each of the shows, the doors will open roughly around an hour and thirty minutes before the show’s start time. People can access premium parking to shows in advance when buying a ticket on Ticketmaster. There is also general parking and offsite parking at Parkway Plaza Lots.

For more information on the venue and to get tickets, click here.