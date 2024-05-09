Shrek: The Musical, featuring local cast member, opens at RBTL on Saturday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shrek: The Musical opens on Saturday at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s West Herr Auditorium Theatre, featuring a local cast member.

The show is a new live-action version of the beloved animated film from 2001. It features iconic characters like Princess Fiona, Donkey, Lord Farquaad, and Puss in Boots played by Rochester’s own Demetrio Alomar.

Alomar is a graduate of the School of the Arts. Shrek is his national tour debut.

“I have to owe it all to School of the Arts. I loved being there and it was such a genuine experience. We learned so much from all of our amazing teachers there,” Alomar said. “All the things I learned at School of the Arts, like paying attention, how to pick up things quickly, how to just do all that, was very instrumental in how I worked in this tour.”

Shrek: The Musical will have three shows in Rochester, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Doors will open one hour before the show. You can get tickets here.