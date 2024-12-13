Sibley’s Toyland returns to The Mercantile on Main

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An iconic Rochester department store’s Christmas display is back for the holiday season.

Sibley’s Toyland animatronics and decorations have been restored and are now on display at The Mercantile on Main.

The displays feature animatronic elves as they get ready for Christmas Eve. It also features Santa and Mrs. Claus sitting by the fire and Santa’s reindeer resting before their big day.

The display disappeared for a number of years before returning last year. You can check out the display through Jan. 31. It’s open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.