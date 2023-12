The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — People gathered in Greece on Tuesday night to unveil a new sign in honor of Sgt. Gary Beikirch.

The sign will be on Latta Road, between Long Pond Road and Route 390. It is named the “Sergeant Gary Beikirch Memorial Highway.”

Beikirch was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions as a combat medic in the Vietnam War.

He died in 2021.