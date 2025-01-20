Singer at Eastman School of Music awarded William Warfield Scholarship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Let freedom sing” was the theme of the 48th annual William Warfield Scholarship Fund Benefit Concert.

It took place on Sunday afternoon at the Eastman School of Music, featuring Eastman student, baritone singer, and 2024 to 2025 scholarship recipient Holden Turner.

The scholarship has provided financial aid to more than 60 African American classical singers, including students from the Eastman School of Music and high school performers.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry emceed the concert.