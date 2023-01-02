Erie Canal drainage hole draining into culvert under canal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it.

One neighbor said this was dug up by a crew last week. The canal corporation said this is intentional, and the water is draining into a culvert underneath the canal. This hasn’t been done since the 1980s.

The canal spokesperson said,” we typically have that drain plugged, but because of a maintenance project at Lock 32 in Pittsford, to keep the pressure off, we pulled that drain plug. That’s intentional, that’s us using our infrastructure.”



