Sinkhole update: Repairs to continue into next week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — An update on the St. Paul Boulevard sinkhole: Storm sewer repairs will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Crews from contractor C.P. Ward are working to replace broken pipes that are more than 100 years old, buried nearly 20 feet underground, and running the length of two city blocks, according to the Monroe County Department of Transportation. They will continue working 10 to 12 hours each day, according to the county.

In a post to the Monroe County DOT’s Facebook page, DOT director Tom Frys notes, “it’s basically a jigsaw puzzle type of pipe, where it was actually constructed in the hole a hundred years ago. So we are trying to identify how the best way is to fix the pipe or to tie the proposed new pipe to the existing pipe.”

St. Paul Boulevard will remain closed and a detour will remain in place until the work is completed, the county said.

For more information, visit the Monroe County DOT website.