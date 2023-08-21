SINKHOLE UPDATE: Work to continue throughout the week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — In an update on the sinkhole in Irondequoit, work on the storm sewer repair is expected to continue through this week.

The sinkhole on St. Paul Boulevard formed last Wednesday after heavy rains. It swallowed a car with two people inside.

According to Monroe County, around 160 feet of pipe needs to be replaced.

Crews will continue working 12 to 14 hours each day, until the repair is complete and the road can be reopened. Until then, St. Paul Boulevard will stay closed to traffic between Paxton Road and Wimbledon Road.