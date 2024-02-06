Six alumni and faculty at Eastman School of Music take home Grammys

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday was a big night for Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, but also alumni and faculty at the Eastman School of Music.

Six musicians affiliated with the Eastman School of Music won Grammys. Three members were from The Count Basie Orchestra, which won for the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category.

In addition, the group säje, which includes Eastman associate professor of jazz voice Sara Gazarek, won for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. The award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album went to 2009 Eastman alumni Julia Bullock. The award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance went to the group Roomful Of Teeth which includes 2003 Eastman alumni Martha Cluver.