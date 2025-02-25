Six dogs have died from parvovirus outbreak at Ontario County shelter

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — Six dogs have died from a parvovirus outbreak at Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Hopewell.

The Ontario County Humane Society made the announcement on Tuesday. The outbreak stems from the recent animal cruelty case in Geneva, where officials removed nearly a dozen dogs from a home. Some of those dogs developed parvovirus, which is highly contagious and has a high mortality rate, especially in puppies.

The shelter is set to reopen on Thursday after being closed due to the outbreak. The humane society says there may be additional charges in the animal cruelty case. In a statement, the society thanked people who donated to the shelter:

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support for our community. The generous donations of supplies and financial contributions have been invaluable in helping us manage this outbreak.”