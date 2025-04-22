Six Flags Darien Lake announces opening day for 2025 season along with other season highlights

CORFU, N.Y. – Six Flags Darien Lake has announced their opening day for the 2025 season, along with a lineup of special events happening throughout the season.

The park announced it will reopen for the season on May 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The suspended looping coaster, “Mind Eraser,” which was closed temporarily, will also be back open with new tracks and other updates. On May 17, “Hurricane Harbor,” will reopen for the season from 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Along with their opening day dates, the park also announced their lineup of events for the season, one of which includes their “Laser Light Spectacular,” which will take place at dusk on select summer nights.

Here is the list of events happening during the 2025 season:

Star-Spangled Night : July 4: A celebration of the nation with a firework show.

: A celebration of the nation with a firework show. Kingdom Bound: July 27-30 : A three day Christian music festival which will feature four stages with over 50 artists. Learn more here.

A three day Christian music festival which will feature four stages with over 50 artists. Learn more here. Oktoberfest: Aug. 30 – Sept. 14 : Guests will be able to enjoy authentic German food, drinks, music and family-friendly entertainment while at the park on select days.

: Guests will be able to enjoy authentic German food, drinks, music and family-friendly entertainment while at the park on select days. Fright Fest : Sept. 20 – Oct. 25: The park will transform into a “scream park” filled with Halloween attractions on select dates at night.

: The park will transform into a “scream park” filled with Halloween attractions on select dates at night. Kids Boo Fest: Sept. 20 – Oct. 25: For a not so scary Halloween celebration, there will be Halloween activities and trick-or-treat trails for kids on select days.

At the Darien Lake Amphitheater, there will be various artists coming to the stage this summer for the “Live Nation Concert Series.” Some of the artists set to perform include Blink-182, The Lumineers and Luke Bryan.

Here is the full list of concerts:

July 11: “Weird Al” Yankovic

July 15: Cyndi Lauper

July 19: Shania Twain

July 26: +Live+ & Collective Soul

July 31: Kesha and Scissor Sisters

Aug. 1: Nelly with JA Rule and other special guests

Aug. 2: Glass Animals

Aug. 5: Big Time Rush

Aug. 7: Thomas Rhett

Aug. 8: Outlaw Music Festival

Aug. 14: Dierks Bentley

Aug. 22: Kidz Bop Live

Aug. 30: Luke Bryan

Sept. 3: The Lumineers

Sept. 11: Blink-182

Sept. 17: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace

Sept. 28: $uicideboy$

To learn more or to buy tickets, click here. To buy tickets or learn more about the park, click here.